Barbara A. Welch, 82, of Etoile, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her residence. Barbara was born on September 3, 1938 in Van Buren, Arkansas to parents John Harmond Housman and Alta Effie Housman.

Barbara was a housewife who enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved to fish and sit by the water for hours with her fishing pole in the water. In her younger years, she liked to play cards. Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Alta Clark; brothers John Housman, Frank Housman and Fred Housman; sister Betty Housman; daughter-in-law Sharon Harrison; brother-in-law Johnny Welch; mother-in-law Claudia Achord and father-in-law E.J. Welch. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of fifty-eight years Jack D. Welch; daughter Claudia Weyandt; daughter Shelia Welch; son Donald Harrison; son Jack N. Welch; son Johnny Welch; son Stephen Welch; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 3 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery in Liberty with Pastor Lori Welch officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Jack N. Welch, Johnny D. Welch, Luther D. Welch, Jack Welch, Jr., Wesley Parker, Mike Rawlinson, Jacob Leonard and Zack Moore.

