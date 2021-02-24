Robert James Grady, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1937 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Austin and Nora Grady. Robert was a true patriot. He loved his country very much and served in the United States Air National Guard. Robert enjoyed drinking good cold beer, sports, and westerns. He was a patriarch of the Grady family. Robert was a wonderful man that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Grady; parents, Austin and Nora Grady; brother, John Grady and William Grady; sister, Margaret Bartlett; great-grandson, Robbie Van Connerton.

Robert is survived by his children, Jimmy Grady, Bobby Grady, Diane Grady Gardner, Paula Kinney and husband Charlie, Robert Burgess and wife Charlotte, William Burgess and wife Charlene, Karen Oliphant and husband Chad, and Wendy Wellman and husband Greg; grandchildren, Katherine Gardner, Kevin Gardner, Clint Kinney, Kyle Chism, Robert Brian Burgess, Cody Burgess and wife Nikki, Victoria Burgess and fiancé Nicholas Fullbrook, William Burgess, Ashley Cantu, Lauren Munoz and husband Christian, Hannah Noles and husband Andy, Joshua Connerton, Drew Lupo and husband Blake, Hope Oliphant, Lane Oliphant, Krysten Brandon and husband Justin, Nick Coltharp and fiancé Grace, and Savannah Coltharp; great-grandchildren, William Kinney, Hope Kinney, Riley Kinney, Jayden Burgess, Cadence Burgess, Caleb Burgess, Rowan Savioe, Carson Brandon, Easton Brandon, Emmerson Brandon, Aubrey Munoz, and Charli Noles; sisters, Anne Shae and husband Dennis, Ellen Grady, and Mary Stewart and husband Gordon; and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm with graveside services to follow on Monday, March 1, 2021 in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

