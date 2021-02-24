Sharon “Sherry” Ann Elkurd, 68, of Winnie, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 19, 1952, in Anahuac, Texas, to Dudley and Lula Mae Bourque LaPointe. Sherry graduated from Sherman High School, in Sherman, Texas, class of 1971.

Sherry was a loving wife, mother, “grandma”, sister and friend to many. She loved life and made sure she lived each day to its fullest. Sherry was always the last to go to bed and the first to rise. She was loved by many, touched the hearts of everyone she met and she certainly left her thumbprint all over the world.

Sherry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed her trips to the beach and taking in the beauty that nature had to offer. She pursued many hobbies and her favorite of them all was spending time with her family and friends. Sherry was known for her handmade blankets, which she made for newborn babies of family members and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Dudley LaPointe. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of forty-one years, Hazem T. Elkurd; her mother Lula Mae Bourque LaPointe; her son Robbie Glenn Douglas; her granddaughters Shinea Phillips and Chessica Herd; her great-grandchildren Lexy, Aleah and Zayne; her sister Loretta Bomsburger; her brothers Wayne LaPointe, Mike LaPointe and wife Nancy and Ronald James LaPointe and wife Trish; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30am, on Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 Buccaneer Drive in Winnie, Texas 77665. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11am, with Rev. Fr. D. Stephen McCrate, Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery in Winnie.

