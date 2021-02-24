Patsy Jean Johnson, 79 of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born on Thursday, December 11, 1941 in Palestine, Texas to John Frank and Mildred Marie Dobbs, both of whom have preceded her in death. Patsy was also preceded in death by her husband Joe Wayne Johnson and brother Stephen Canterberry. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Eric Johnson and companion Larry Kallus and Kevin and Karen Kirkland; brothers John Wayne Johnson and Cleve Canterberry; sisters Sherry Gill and husband Tommy and Rhonda Ellis and her husband Jim; grandchildren, Kevin Kirkland II, William Kirkland, Jason Kirkland; great grandchildren, Kevin Kirkland III and Madison Kirkland ;along with other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Patsy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday February 25, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday February 25, 2021 at 2:00pm. Interment for Patsy will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil, Don Taylor officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

