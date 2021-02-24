Mary Elizabeth Bird, 85, of Liberty passed away on February 23, 2021. Mrs. Bird was born December 12, 1935 in Liberty, Texas to parents, Eli Rich and Lizzie Anderson Rich.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Liberty. She attended and graduated from Liberty High School. She was an active member of the Liberty Worship Century for many years. In her early years she was a beautician. Her family will always think of her as the best mother and grandmother. She loved cooking for her family. Through the years she was active in helping with the jail services for ladies in Liberty. She also cooked weekly for the Shiloh Ministries.

Mrs. Bird was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 50 years, Lee Roy Bird; brother, Hollis Rich and son, Mike Bird. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Weisinger and husband Terry; her grandchildren, Brandy Bird, Kyle Bailey and wife Jessica, Amber Key and husband Jarret, Amy Beene and husband Andy, Lana Webb, Michelle Kretzschmar, Regina Crouthers and husband James and Julia Peak; great grandchildren, Rhiannon, Lauren, Cassie, Sylvia, Noah, Shane and Brad; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

