Mrs. Oledia George, 102 years of age, was born on December 31st, 1918, in Houston, Texas. She passed away on February 18th, 2021. She was a kind, gentle and warm spirit and had a great sense of humor. Mom loved to read her bible, watch movies (action-packed) and listen to music (R&B and Jazz).

She will be missed for smile, laughter and wisdom.

Preceded in death by her husband, Norah George.

Mrs. George is survived by her daughter, Marguerite George of Houston, Texas; sister, Mrs. Freddie Lee Thomas King (age 105) of Houston, Texas; 3 nieces and a nephew, along with a host of relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 8:30am to 9:30am with a Rosary starting at 9:00am in the Althea P. Gibson Memorial Chapel, Wells Funeral Services, 300 Alabama Street St., Liberty, Texas. A Graveside Service will follow at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, Ames, Texas; Father Andrew Toyinbo, MSP officiating.

