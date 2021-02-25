Annabeth DeLaurier, age 80 of Richmond, Texas passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born October 31, 1940 in Houston, Texas to parents Benjamin and Agnes Bortz who preceded her in death along with her husband, Russell DeLaurier; daughter, Daisy Flores; brothers, Bobby Bortz and Benny Bortz; daughter-in-law, Jarvis Rasberry; and sons-in-law, Billy Wade Giles and Rick Reeves.

Survivors include her sons, Grover Bass and wife Donna, Bruce Rasberry; daughters, Denise Giles and Michelle Krenek; sister, Janet Tucker; along with fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

