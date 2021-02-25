Shelly Denise Butcher, 53, of Liberty, Texas, unexpectedly passed from this life on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born in Jim Wells, Texas on October 16, 1967. She enjoyed riding horses, spending time with her children and loved her grandbabies. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by Howard Combs, her beloved dad; and her loving grandparents. Remaining to cherish her loving memories: Her mother and stepfather, Sherry and Robert Bilberry; Children Courtney Butcher, Justin Butcher, LeAnn Butcher and their partners; Grandchildren Blake, Kayden, Cody, Michael, Bentley, Brendan, Eason, Kamryn “Sassy,” Aryanna, Annalise, Macey, Sydney, Shelby; Sisters Kristy, Brenda, and Erica and their partners; Lifelong friends Kimberly Shealy, Daphne Havard, Ashley Huddleston, Elaine Mathews, Shelly Herring; and many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1:00pm, on Saturday, February 27th, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A celebration of Shelly’s life will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel, her brother-in-law, Pastor Jeffrey Stachmus officiating.

