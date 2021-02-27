Babin hosts SBA COVID-19 relief virtual townhall

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) partnered with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to host a COVID-19 relief virtual townhall for more than 50 small business owners, non-profits, chambers of commerce, and other community leaders from across Southeast Texas on Friday, Feb. 26.

Participants were able to ask the SBA questions regarding new funding opportunities offered through the CARES Act and other Covid relief packages as well as questions about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, and more.

SBA presenters included Timothy Jeffcoat, SBA Houston District Director; Mark Winchester, SBA Houston Deputy District Director; and Susheel Kumar, Public Information Officer in the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance.

“As a small business owner for nearly 40 years, I encountered multiple hurricanes – so I have a good idea of what many business owners have been through,” said Babin.

“However, I have never had to weather through a pandemic that completely shut down our economy for months, two hurricanes, and an unprecedented winter storm all in a year’s time. I am glad to provide an opportunity for my constituents to get their questions answered and to learn about new programs offered by the SBA during the ongoing pandemic, disaster times, and under normal circumstances. America’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I will continue to do everything I can to support them,” he continued.

Business owners and leaders who are experiencing delays in the processing of COVID-19 PPP loans, EIDLs, or other CARES Act programs are urged to contact Congressman Babin’s office at 409-883-8075 or the SBA Houston District Office at 713-773-6500.

