Johnny Beaver, 56, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born on Sunday, July 19, 1964 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kenneth Beaver, sister, Tina Beaver Ougel, nephew, Kyle Neal Beaver and James Cory Beaver. Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother, Goldie Inez Beaver; children, Jessie Elaine Beaver, Kyle Lee Beaver, Cody Fulcher; brothers, James Wallace Beaver and wife Pam, Kenneth Wayne Beaver and wife Treva, Charles David Beaver and fiancée Kathrine Russell, Robert Russell Beaver; sisters, Charlene Inez Jewell and husband Huston, Vela Marie Lloyd, Donna Gaye Munger and fiancee Tracy Lewallen; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service for Johnny is to be set by the family at a later date.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Johnny by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

