Patricia Martrell Weeks, 74, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Weeks was born on June 29, 1946 to the late JD Cain and Pearlie M Trevathan in Liberty, Texas. Mrs. Weeks was a devoted wife of over 50 years, loving mother, and beloved grandma. She loved being around family. Especially around Christmas, where she would cook their favorite meals, and baked cookies. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, and camping. One of her favorite pastimes was going shopping for the best value. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs. Weeks is preceded in death by her parents; husband; Donald Ray Weeks; sister, Rebecca Cain Hatcher; brother, James Doughlas Cain; grand daughter, Sunny Rachelle Weeks.





Those remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Donald Ray Weeks Jr. and wife Sheryl of Huntington, Texas; daughters, Karen Weeks Prewitt and husband Randy of Rye, Texas; Jennifer Weeks Patton and husband Jon of Hull, Texas; grandchildren, Arianns Weeks, Jimmy Ray Weeks, Steven Paul Sanchez II, Rachel West and husband Jacob, Karli Fregia and husband Ryan, Ty Richardson and wife Taylor; great granchidren Hayson and Karson Richardson; many loving family and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, March 1, 2021, 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel. Interment Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.



Honoring Mrs. Weeks as pallbearers are Steven Sanchez, Jimmy Weeks, Jacob West, Ryan Fregia, Darrel Bowen Stephan Bowen, Randy Prewitt, and Jonathan Patton. Honoary pallbearers Ty Richardson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Martrell Weeks please visit our Tribute Store.

