Tony Maurice Brewer, age 50 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born October 12, 1970 in Loraine, Ohio to parents Vern and Mary-Lou Brewer.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Brewer; parents, Vern and Mary-Lou Brewer; daughter, Brittany Brewer-Hazel and husband James; son, Josh Brewer and wife Ciara; sister, Julie Brewer; brother, Mike Creel and wife Lindsey; grandchildren, Sawyer and Atlas Brewer; great-nephew, Levi Moore; god-son, Rayden Meyers; in-laws, JR and Treva Coffey; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

