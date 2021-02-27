James Edward Husk was born in Evansville, Indiana on April 22, 1941 and passed away in Humble, Texas on February 24, 2021 at the age of 79. He served our country in the US ARMY and worked as a supervisor for Whirlpool. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Husk and Dorothy Lackey Husk; son, James Edward Husk II September 10, 1961 – September 3, 1963; sister, Bonnie Wakefield; brother Robert “Bobby” Husk. Surviving him are his daughter, Regina Husk; nieces, Frances Rivera and husband Tony, and Gina Richards and husband James; nephews, Jerry Lunn and wife Margi. And Robert Husk and wife Nikki; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Burial will be at a later date in Indiana.

