Bennie Lionel Curtis, Sr., 71, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, in Baytown. Bennie was born September 2, 1949 in Liberty to parents Louis Curtis and Etta Bea Green.

Bennie was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton and attended Dayton High School where in graduated in 1969. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War. Bennie loved helping people and was a collector of many things.

Bennie is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Phyllis Marie Curtis, Jennifer Yvonne Curtis, Ben’Nequa La’Sha Curtis, Bennie Lionel Curtis, Jr. and step-son, Jermaine Jerod Collins; grandchildren, Chris ‘Ball Point” Young, Shi’Kara Nicole Scott, Shi’Leah Jore’ Scott, Joseph Javonte Wickliff, and Jeremiah Collins; great-grandchildren, Jolan Lionel Curtis, Collin Young, Christian Young, Jonyia Marie Curtis, Preston Collins, Collin Collins, Payton La’Shae Curtis, Starr Laylani Curtis, Sha’May Love Mayes, Kynlen La’Rose Curtis, Kasen Collins, and Ja’Vonne Collins.

Visitation for Bennie will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Interment will follow at Acie Cemetery, Dayton, under the arrangements of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

