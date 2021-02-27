Gladys Merla Everett, age 89 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born April 12, 1931 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Richard Nolan Allen and Ruby Pearl Harden Allen who preceded her in death along with her son, Larry Ballard; daughter, Jeannette Elizabeth Burton; and grandson, Micheal Everett.

Survivors include her children, Charlene Everitt, James Edward Everett and wife Shirley, Thomas Everett, Howard Salge and wife Sherrie, and Alicia Johnson; sister, Linda Ruonavar; along with 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and cherished friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Old Big Creek Cemetery.

