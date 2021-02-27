Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for residents impacted by February winter storm

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) as a result of the February winter storm. Under Presidential Disaster Declaration (FEMA 4586-DR) dated February 19, 2021, workers who lost their jobs and self-employed individuals who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from February winter storm may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits. Applications for DUA must be submitted by March 26, 2021. TWC’s website contains more information about Disaster Unemployment Assistance (http://www.twc.state.tx.us/jobseekers/disaster-unemployment-assistance).

Individuals affected by the winter storm in Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Hunt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Johnson, Jones, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Limestone, Lubbock, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Medina, Milam, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rusk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Tom Green, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, Wise, and Wood Counties (a detailed map can be viewed here) can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling a TWC Tele-Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week at 800-939-6631.

Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by severe storms.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Extended Benefits (EB), from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household, or

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes Social Security number, and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred or was about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.

Applicants must mail in or fax all required documentation within 21 days from the date of the DUA application. Applicants can use our online submission portal, https://twc.texas.gov/uidocsto submit the proof of employment. Applicants can also mail or fax the information to: Texas Workforce Commission, P.O. Box 149137, Austin, TX, 78714-9137, or fax it to 512-936-3250.

Job seekers may visit local Workforce Solutions offices for access to job-search resources, job postings and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development and more. Customers also may connect with potential employers through TWC’s online job-search engine, by visiting WorkinTexas.com.

