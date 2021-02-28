Garland Grover Costilow, Jr., 73, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on February 26, 2021, in Baytown. Garland was born August 8, 1947 to parents Garland Grover Costilow, Sr. and Elvie Belle Forshey in Parkersberg, West Virginia.

Garland had lived in Crosby most of his life. He had worked at Brown & Root/Haliburton. Garland enjoyed wood working, fishing, shooting and archery.

Garland was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vickie Costilow and his best friend, Doyle Huffman. He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Wenzrel and husband Mike; grandchildren, Tyler Gardner and husband Cody, and Conner Wenzrel; great-grandson, Asa Gardner; brother, Robert Costilow and sister, Rebecca Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Garland will be Monday, March 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Service will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, with Bro. Gene Talbot officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie under the arrangements of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

