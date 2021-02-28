Minnie Belle Childs Derrington, 86, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 26, 2021, in Hull, Texas. She was born on March 22, 1934, in Ravanna, Arkansas, to the late Otis Franklin and Eggie Maude Gildon Betterton.

Minnie worked for several years for Montgomery Ward. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who loved nothing more than caring for her husband and son. Minnie enjoyed shopping, collecting ceramic and stuffed rabbits. She loved her pet poodles as if they were her kids.

Minnie had an outgoing, boisterous personality and always made her presence known. She wasn’t afraid to tell you what she really felt. Minnie enjoyed glitz, glamour, and anything that sparkled. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harold “Sonny” Childs; her late husband of twenty-one years, Cameron White Derrington; her son Kenneth Ray Childs; and her four siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her grandchildren Nicholas Childs of Ellsworth, South Dakota, and Jamie Reedy and husband Jason of Fort Worth, Texas; her stepson Ray Derrington and wife Debra; her great-grandson Logan Reedy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Minnie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Fairys Landing, Mia, and Chris for taking such great care of her and loving her as she was.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Minnie’s honor to Fairys Landing, P.O. Box G, Hull, Texas 77564.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 2pm, on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Magnolia Park Cemetery, in Dayton, with Bro Ken Davis, officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1:30pm at the cemetery.

