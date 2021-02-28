Barbara Ann Hargraves, 57, passed away Friday February 26, 2021 in Conroe, Texas. She was born in Bute, Montana on May 23, 1963. She is preceded in death by her father Conrad Mayfield. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Amber Marie Millican and husband Bruce, Brittney Waltman and husband Aaron, Cheryl Hargraves; mother, Jacqueline Marie (Lane) Holifield; brother Randy Louis Hayden and wife Renea; sisters, Peggy Ratcliff, Pamela Brown and husband Rick; her most treasured grandchildren, Tristian Millican, Brayden Cockrum, Ava Waltman, Taylor Waltman and Konner Waltman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

