Lone Star College vocational nursing students post perfect score

Lone Star College students from LSC-CyFair, LSC-Kingwood and LSC-Montgomery scored a perfect 100% pass rate on the Texas Board of Nursing National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). The NCLEX-PN exam is a standardized test that every state regulatory board uses to determine if a candidate is ready to become licensed as a nurse.

“We are happy to be training students to join the ranks of frontline workers needed in the health care industry,” said Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D., LSC-CyFair president. “Our nursing program is not only second to none, but is one of several allied health programs that consistently produce graduates who continue to impress us with their high pass rates on state exams and in job placements.”

NCLEX-PN exam topics covered Management of Care/ Coordinated Care, Basic Care and Comfort, Psychosocial Integrity, Reduction of Risk Potential and Safety and Infection Control. Programs with above 90% pass rate also receive a commendation from the Texas Board of Nursing.

“We are proud of our students who successfully persisted through the program during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christina Hagerty, LSC-CyFair dean-Public Service, Health & Behavioral Sciences. “I am confident that they are prepared to join the workforce with exceptional patient care skills.”

Vocational nurses work in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical and health care facilities to provide basic medical care to patients. Typically, vocational nurses work under the guidance of a registered nurse, physician assistant and/or doctor.

In addition to offering the vocational nursing program, LSC was recently selected by the Texas Legislature to offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees. The BSN degree is designed for licensed registered nurses seeking to advance their professional qualifications. Graduates of the program will have a broader understanding of the nursing profession and will be better prepared to assume leadership and management roles.

“Our students knew their purpose and completed their program to serve those in need,” said Hagerty.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

