Robert Gordon Sprouse was born February 17, 1952 in Liberty, Texas to Gordan Sprouse and Dolly Willard Sprouse, and passed away February 26,2021 at the age of 69. He was employed as a prison guard and retired as a Lieutenant. Bobby enlisted in the Navy in1972 and served until 1976. He served on the USS Camden during the Vietnam War. In his lifetime Bobby traveled to Libya, Greece and Egypt. While living in Libya he surfed in the Mediterranean Sea. In 1968 he lived in Egypt during the war between the Israelis and the Egyptians. Bobby loved to fish and hunt, and was a very avid reader. Bobby married Vicky Stewart on August 5, 2005. He loved his family immensely and loved family gatherings. Bobby is survived by his beloved family, Vicky Sprouse, Danyell Sprouse and Heath, Kammy Bright and Jamal, April Bryant, Zachary Hood and Melissa, Jeremy Hood and Jamie, and Chelsea Webb. Bobby has 23 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Siblings, James Ellis, Gene Sprouse, Janet Hargett, Randy Petrie, Tonya Beamon, and Paula Wyatt. Bobby is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Jeremy Hood officiating. Military will be provided by the US Navy.

IT IS MANDATORY FOR EVERYONE TO WEAR A MASK DURING THE VISITATION AND SERVICE. NO EXCEPTIONS.

