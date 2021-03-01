Carolyn Sue Jolly Gilbreath, 79, of Austin passed away on February 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Sue was born October 7, 1941 in Liberty, Texas to parents Claude W. Jolly and Jesse Lewis Jolly.

Sue spent most of her life in Dayton. She attended Dayton Schools and a was a member of the DHS Class of 1960. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton where she chaired the committee that was responsible for building the Family Life Center. She attended the River Bend Baptist Church in Austin. Sue was president of the Ladies of the American Braham Breeders Association, founding member of Alpha Chi and first vice-president, and member of the Texas Historical Commission. She proudly finished her first marathon at age 50. She also completed the MS150 multiple times. Sue loved her family deeply and supported them always.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Sonny Quillan, Claude R. Jolly, and Lester Jolly. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband John Gilbreath of Austin, children, Janet Seaberg of Austin and Allen Seaberg of Dayton; her grandchildren, Courtney Webb and husband Tyler of Dayton, Curtis Seaberg and wife Lauren of Liberty, Vince Costa and wife Sarah of Austin, Sophia Costa and husband Alexis Herrera of St. Thomas, and Joseph Costa of Austin, her great-grandchildren, Layne Madden, Gunner Seaberg, Grayson Seaberg; her siblings, Wilma Conderra, Linda Jolly Burchette and husband Ray and Ken Jolly and wife Edna; John’s son, Malcom Gilbreath and wife Kim and their children, Linda Kate and Kara Alyssa; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; especially her “oldest and dearest”, Tish Richter.

Service for Sue will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Dayton with Rev. Randy Piatt officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of the children she lovingly drove to and from school on her school bus for the Eanes Independent School District. Donations can be made at https://giftfunds.stjude.org/SueJollyGilbreath.

