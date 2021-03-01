Barry Joe Gambol, Sr. passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home in Dayton, Texas. Barry was born on August 29, 1952 in Childress, Texas to James and Jo Evelyn Gambol.

Barry resided in the Dayton area for over 48 years. He was an auto mechanic with Peters Motor Company for more than 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

Barry was preceded in death by his father James Gambol and brother Steven Gambol. Survivors include his wife of 49 years Judy Gambol; his mother Jo Evelyn Carpenter; daughter Lori Hutchins and husband Joel; son Barry Joe Gambol, Jr.; sister Sherry Ritnour and husband Donald; sister Brenda Hutchinson along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Barry was a loving husband, father, and friend. He never met a stranger and will truly be missed by all.

At Barry’s request and due to current COVID-19 pandemic no funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

