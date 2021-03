Paula Gay Collins, 69, of Daisetta, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. Mrs. Collins was born on August 10, 1951 to the late Curtis Harmon Barrett and Olive Doris Case in Liberty, Texas.



Mrs. Collins is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Craig Barrett.



Remaining to cherish her memory is her loving daughter Monica Austin of Daisetta, Texas.



Cremation services are under the supervision of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Paula Gay Collins, please visit our Tribute Store.

