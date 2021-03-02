Porter Family Dentistry offering free trees

With Arbor Day right around the corner and with property owners replanting trees lost to the this year’s winter storm, a Porter dentist has launched a campaign with the Texas Forestry Service to host a free tree giveaway on March 13.

Porter Family Dentistry spokesperson Sabrina Yamani explained, “We’ve been in Porter for nine years now, and over the years we’ve seen businesses come and East Montgomery County has grown. While this has been wonderful for the growth of our community, many of our trees were cut down as a result. This year it has been even worse because of the winter storm that caused many people’s trees to die.”

Keeping this in mind and acting upon a passion for nature and local wildlife, Porter Family Dentistry is hoping to make this an annual event.

“This storm was a good reason to get everyone thinking about planting a tree and helping our environment,” said Yamani. “We want to encourage reforestation and bringing back our wildlife that’s been forced to rehome. Our goal is to start a tree giveaway program that can eventually be adapted for many years to come.”

Only 500 trees will be available on the day of the giveaway, so it will be first come, first served. There will be several varieties of native Texas trees available, including cherrybark oak, nuttal oak, overcup oak, swamp oak, bald cypress, eastern redbud and river birch.

Each tree will be approximately 2-feet tall with the root system bagged for easy planting on your property. The giveaway will run from 9 a.m. to noon on March 13.

Porter Family Dentistry is located at 23607 Kelly Joe Smith Rd., Porter, Texas.

