Porter woman dies after dogs attack; MCSO still investigating

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on March 2 regarding a fatal dog attack that took place on Feb. 15 in Porter. The victim was found by law enforcement when deputies were following up on a welfare check in the 24800 block of Cunningham Drive in Porter on Feb. 15.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult female had been attacked by a group of mixed-breed dogs while walking down the street. The victim was located with multiple severe injuries from the animal bites and deputies began administering first aid,” the statement reads.

The victim – 59-year-old Deann Stephenson, of Porter – was transported by ambulance to a local emergency room where she was treated for her injuries. Montgomery County Animal Control responded, took custody of the animals and issued several citations to the dogs’ owner.

“Despite the best efforts made by medical staff, Deann later passed away at the hospital. Detectives from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating to determine if any additional charges will be filed against the owner of the animals,” the statement continues.

As the investigation is still ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to Deann’s friends and family,” the statement ends.

