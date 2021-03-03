Cleveland FFA teams place at Klein invitational

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Cleveland High School was recognized at the Klein FFA Alumni Invitational by (back row, left to right) Aynsli Dougherty, Matthew Martin, Brinley Smith, Kailey Moulder, Yocelyn Maldonado, Brittany Salazar, Vanessa Mancia, and Yulisa Villa Garcia; (front row) Jaelyn Williams, Adamaris Mota, AShlee Moulder, Breanna Martin and Ingrid Rodriguez.

The Floriculture and Vet science teams from Cleveland FFA competed at the Klein FFA Alumni Invitational on March 1 and performed well.

The Floriculture team placed second in District and Area led by team members Adamoris Mota, Aynsli Dougherty, and Breanna Martin who placed second, third, and sixth respectively in District.  Other team members were Matthew Martin and Jaelyn Williams.

The Vet Science Team also placed second in District and Area led by team members Kailey and Ashlee Moulder  who placed second and third respectively in District.  Other team members were Vanessa Mancia, Brinley Smith, Yulisa Villa Garcia, Brittany Salazar, and Yocelyn Maldonado.

