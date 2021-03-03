Cleveland FFA teams place at Klein invitational

The Floriculture and Vet science teams from Cleveland FFA competed at the Klein FFA Alumni Invitational on March 1 and performed well.

The Floriculture team placed second in District and Area led by team members Adamoris Mota, Aynsli Dougherty, and Breanna Martin who placed second, third, and sixth respectively in District. Other team members were Matthew Martin and Jaelyn Williams.

The Vet Science Team also placed second in District and Area led by team members Kailey and Ashlee Moulder who placed second and third respectively in District. Other team members were Vanessa Mancia, Brinley Smith, Yulisa Villa Garcia, Brittany Salazar, and Yocelyn Maldonado.

