Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2021:
- Arceneaux, John Nathaniel – Possession of Marijuana and Rider Not Secured by Seat Belt-Driver
- McBride, Joncole Coleman – Driving While License Invalid, No Liability Insurance and Revocation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Rivera, Angel David – Disorderly Conduct
- Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Speeding and Theft of Property
- Kelley, William Steed – Parole Violation
- Ray, Christopher Steed – Public Intoxication
- Vekios, Brittney Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Santoyo, Kathrina Andrea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, Lisa Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated
Note: The mugshot for Brittany Vekios was not provided by the county jail.