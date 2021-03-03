Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2021:

Arceneaux, John Nathaniel – Possession of Marijuana and Rider Not Secured by Seat Belt-Driver

McBride, Joncole Coleman – Driving While License Invalid, No Liability Insurance and Revocation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rivera, Angel David – Disorderly Conduct

Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Speeding and Theft of Property

Kelley, William Steed – Parole Violation

Ray, Christopher Steed – Public Intoxication

Vekios, Brittney Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Santoyo, Kathrina Andrea – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, Lisa Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

Note: The mugshot for Brittany Vekios was not provided by the county jail.

