Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2021:

  • Arceneaux, John Nathaniel – Possession of Marijuana and Rider Not Secured by Seat Belt-Driver
  • McBride, Joncole Coleman – Driving While License Invalid, No Liability Insurance and Revocation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rivera, Angel David – Disorderly Conduct
  • Heathcock, Patrick Earl – Speeding and Theft of Property
  • Kelley, William Steed – Parole Violation
  • Ray, Christopher Steed – Public Intoxication
  • Vekios, Brittney Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Santoyo, Kathrina Andrea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, Lisa Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

Note: The mugshot for Brittany Vekios was not provided by the county jail.

