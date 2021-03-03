Cecil Dale Rhame, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1948, in Call, Texas to Otis Troy Rhame and Velma Beatrice Brown Rhame. Cecil joined the United States Marine Corps in May of 1968. He served two years in Vietnam, he earned many awards during his years with the Marines and was very proud of his country. He was honorably discharged in 1972 as E5 Sergeant. Cecil and Willie Ann were married in August of 1968 and was married for 52 years. He started his career with Vetco in 1975 as a machinist and worked his way up to Supervisor before he retired in 1995. When he open his shop, “Best Little Car House in Texas” Rhame’s Auto. He always enjoyed working with his hands. He excelled at many things, mechanics, welding, and farming, plus everything in between. The more complicated the better, he loved to solve the problem or invent a solution. His mottos were “Damn, I’m good!” or “A Million Dollars”. As one of nine children, father of four, grandfather of five and great grandfather of one, Cecil loved being surrounded by his family and friends, he will be truly missed.

He was preceded in death by parents, Otis and Velma Rhame; son, Troy “Daniel” Rhame; son-in-law, Terry Allen White; sisters, Bonnie “Faye” Rhame Cleveland and Martha “Aline” Rhame Jones; and brother, Otis “Troy” Rhame.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Willie Ann Rhame; children, Celia Gale Smith and husband Michael, Claudia Ann White, and Thomas Edward Rhame; grandchildren, Kevin Michael Smith and wife Amanda, Ryan Daniel Smith, Matthew Dale Smith, Hanna MarieAnn White and Alana Smith; great-grandchild, Olivia Joy Smith; siblings, T.J. Tullos, Doyle Rhame, Gene Rhame, Maxine Nicholson, and Tim Rhame; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and –in-laws.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenville Cemetery. Dinner will be served at Kenefick Civic Center.

