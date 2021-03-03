Louella Mae Jannise, 96, of Baytown, TX and formerly of Liberty and Raywood, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at The Waterford at Baytown. She was born on February 1, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri to parents Reuben Cantrell and Katie Graham Cantrell.

Louella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a dedicated mother who treasured her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and especially her great-great-grandchildren; although, she struggled with Alzheimer’s, she continued to ask about her “babies” and want to see them daily, but visiting regulations prevented this from happening. She had a vivacious personality and loved to smile and laugh. Louella enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting and playing Bingo. She was an excellent cook and loved making meals for her family, and her red velvet cakes were a favorite of each generation. After her children were grown, she enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with her husband Annore. Louella was sweet and compassionate and had a smile that would light up the room. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louella is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Katie Cantrell; her mother-in-law, Hermance Jannise; her beloved husband, Annore Jannise; brothers, Robert, Dobie, and Garland Cantrell; sister, Betty Brunson; daughter, Jeanette Dover; and grandson, Steve Dover.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son-in-law, Virgil Dover; son, James Jannise and wife Pam; daughter, Geneva Curry and husband Bob; sisters, Lola Rawlinson and Edna Rice; grandchildren, Jimmy Jannise and wife Marty, Scott Dover and wife Jennifer, Valerie Smoak and husband Chris, and Marc Curry and wife Becky; great-grandchildren, Amanda Richmond and husband Brandon, David Jannise and wife Hayley, Jillian Smoak, and Reagan Smoak; great-great grandchildren, Carter, Wyatt, and Emmett Richmond, and Baker, Charley, and Indy Jannise. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Waterford at Baytown as well as the staff of Faith Community Hospice for the care and compassion they gave to Louella.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 12-1:00 PM in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM at Allison’s with Pastor Bob Lawrence officiating. The family requests that anyone planning to attend please wear their mask while in the building and in close proximity to others. For those who are not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com, once on the website click on Louella’s tribute and scroll down to see the button labeled “Click here to access the video” this will take you directly to the livestream. The service will also be available for viewing on the website after the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Jannise, Scott Dover, Chris Smoak, Marc Curry, Brandon Richmond, and David Jannise. Honorary pallbearers will be Carter, Wyatt, and Emmett Richmond. In memoriam pallbearer is Steve Dover.

