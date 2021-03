The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 26, 2021:

Flores, Jorge Luis Jr. – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Dore, Katie Ann – Sexual Assault of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography and Indecency With a Child-Sexual Contact

Note: The jail shows no arrest on Feb. 27, 2021, so there will not be a report for that day.

