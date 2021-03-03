TxDOT asking Liberty County residents to take part in survey related to widening of US 90

The Texas Department of Transportation-Beaumont District is proposing to reconstruct and widen the existing US 90 from FM 563 to SH 61 in Liberty County. The proposed project would reduce congestion and upgrade the roadway to meet current design standards, which should improve mobility and safety.

The approximately 11-mile project includes reconstructing and widening of US 90 from a two-lane undivided roadway (one lane in each direction) to a four-lane roadway (two lanes in each direction) with a possible divided median and left turn lanes throughout the corridor.

The existing right of way (ROW) width is approximately 120 feet, and the proposed project would require a width of approximately 250 feet from FM 563 to SH 61. Therefore, additional ROW would be needed, which could potentially displace residential and commercial properties.

In order to get opinions from Liberty County residents about the proposed highway improvements, TxDOT has set up an online survey that will be available through Friday, March 26. To take the survey, go online to:

https://live.metroquestsurvey.com/?u=qw6v6o#!/?p=web&pm=dynamic&s=1&popup=WTD

The survey asks residents to rank their top transportation priorities, selecting three from the following:

Reduce congestion

Improve mobility

Evaluate drainage

Enhance or address safety

Maintain business access

Consider community impacts

Other (suggest another priority)

You will also be asked if you prefer a four-lane highway divided by a grassy median or a four-lane road with a raised median. The next step is submitting your zip code and information about how often you travel on US 90.

The last step before submitting the survey is stating how you learned about the survey. Feel free to put “Bluebonnet News” in the comments. The survey should take less than five minutes.

“Public feedback is extremely important when it comes to planning projects as it helps us know what the main concerns are for those who live, work and travel in the area,” said Sarah Dupre, spokesperson for TxDOT’s Beaumont District.

