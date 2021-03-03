Texas Parks and Wildlife now accepting summer internship applications

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now taking applications for summer internships in all divisions, including Law Enforcement, Wildlife, State Parks, Infrastructure, Communications, Coastal Fisheries, and Inland Fisheries.

“For university students who want to explore a conservation-related career, our summer internship program can be a great start,” said Cayley Birchfield, TPWD recruiter. “We provide college students a realistic view of what a career with Texas Parks and Wildlife really entails. Student interns are given the opportunity to gain practical experience in hands-on settings.”

Eligibility requirements, compensation, application process and additional information can be found on our internship website Student Internship Program – Jobs & Careers at TPWD – TPWD (texas.gov). For more information, please contact the Human Resources Recruitment Team by e-mailing TPWDIntern@tpwd.texas.gov or contact HR Manager for Classification and Recruitment, Cayley Birchfield by email or by phone at 254-389-4485.

Volunteering with our agency is another way to gain knowledge through an unpaid internship experience. Opportunities are listed on our volunteer management system and can be accessed through the website Volunteer – TPWD (texas.gov) or emailing volunteer@tpwd.texas.gov.

Texas Game Warden Summer Internship Applications due March 26

University students looking for a paid summer internship have the opportunity to gain hands-on job experience assisting Texas Game Wardens with patrols. There are eleven slots available in various regions of the state and selected applicants will be able to learn about the various job duties of a game warden during the 10-week internship.

The internship, which runs from May 27 through Aug. 1, will require students to assist for 20 hours per week on weekends.

Locations include:

San Angelo – 1 Available Position

Dallas – 1 Available Position

Lufkin – 1 Available Position

Lubbock – 1 Available Position

Brownwood – 1 Available Position

Upper Coastal Counties – 3 Available Positions (Duty Station Options Include: Galveston, Harris and Brazoria Counties)

Lower Coastal Counties – 3 Available Positions (Duty Station Options Include: Cameron, Nueces, Calhoun/Jackson Counties)

Applicants should consider that lodging is not provided before applying.

Minimum requirements for this internship include current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college or university, minimum of 60 completed semester credit hours from an accredited college or university at time of application, an overall grade point average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 grade point scale and a valid state driver’s license.

Salary depends on the total credit hours of the applicant and ranges from $12-$12.50 per hour.

To apply for internships with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, visit the job listing webpage on the TPWD website.

For more information, contact Game Warden Recruiter Chelsea Bailey at 361-571-9877.

