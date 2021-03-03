TxDOT urges teens to buckle up to save lives

Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers, which is why TxDOT is urging teens to make one simple click to save their lives and the lives of others.

This month, TxDOT’s “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to remind teens to buckle up in every seat and for every ride – no matter where they’re sitting, or how far they’re going. Safety messages will go out through TV, radio, digital advertising and social media.

In 2019, 41 percent (109 of 266) of the teen drivers and passengers killed in vehicle crashes in Texas were unrestrained.

“Due to their limited driving experience, teens are far more susceptible to being in a crash,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Far too many of these crashes are deadly because of the failure to buckle up. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Click it and be safe.”

Texas law requires drivers and all passengers to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers — even those in the back seat — can face fines and fees of up to $200.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from getting ejected from a vehicle, which is almost always deadly. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45 percent. That number jumps to 60 percent for pickup truck crashes.

“Teen Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

To learn more about “Teen Click It or Ticket,” visit https://www.txdot.gov/driver/kids-teens/teen-clickit.html.

