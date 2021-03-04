Bobbye Lanell Lloyd Holleman, 91, of Liberty peacefully passed away March 1, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Bobbye was born September 14, 1929 in Frosa, Texas to parents Dennis Lloyd and Gwendolyn Cayton Lloyd.

Mrs. Holleman had been a resident of Liberty for the past 40 years and was previously of Hardin and Houston. She was a longtime member of the North Main Baptist Church. Bobbye had worked as an executive secretary for several lawyers and for KBR, US Steel and Signal Oil and Gas. She loved taking care of her family and cooking for them. Bobbye also enjoyed painting.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ronald Holleman; parents, Dennis and Gwendolyn Lloyd; sister, Wanda Fowler; brother, Curly Lloyd; and grandson, Scotty Woods.

Bobbye is survived by daughter, Toni Alexander and husband Charlie; bonus sons and daughters, Wanda Flannagan, Barbie Martinez and husband Michael, Dianne Hair and husband Charles, Lori Weseman and husband Gary, Eddy Holleman and wife Kim, and Corky Lawrence; brother, Don Lloyd; grandchildren, Justin Key and wife Reagan, Michelle McNichols and husband Sean, Samantha Alexander and wife Dixie, Kaitlyn Garcia and husband Rudy, Cara Covic and husband Dean, Travis Weseman, Kelsi Weseman, Zachary Weseman and wife Abby, Amanda Glore and husband Dennis, Madison Handy and husband Matt, Casey Holleman, Johnny Hair and wife Sonia, and Colby Hair; great-grandchildren, Abigail Key, John Michael Key, Tailor Burnett and husband Josh, Grace Villanueva, Luna Garcia, Ada Garcia, Wyatt Kubicek, Alexis Hair, Jessie Hair, Kolbie Hair, great great-grandchildren, Tucker Burnett, Rhett Burnett; nephews, Wallace Ryne and wife Karen, Ronny Lloyd, and wife Cricket, Johnny Lloyd, and wife Sonia, great nephews and nieces, Millicent Ryne, Dennis Ryne, Marinda Lloyd, Kathryn Lloyd, Jacob Lloyd, Sophia Lloyd, and Annelise Lloyd; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Service for Mrs. Holleman will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service.

For those who desire memorials may be made in Bobbye’s memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 841125 , Dallas, TX 75284-1125 http://www.heart.org

