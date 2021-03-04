Pastor Kent Brown, of Batson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare in Kingwood, TX. He was 57.
A service of remembrance is pending.
Pastor Kent Brown
