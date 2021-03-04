Sybel Yvonne Oberg, 80, of Kountze, TX passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Mrs. Oberg was born July 31, 1940, in Louisiana to the late Chan Johnson and Mabel Johnson. Mrs. Oberg was a devoted wife of 41 years, a loving mother, and a beloved mamaw. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kountze. She loved to cook and liked to keep a clean house. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs. Oberg is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic Oberg; son, Harry Smith; Brother, Carl Wayne Johnson; sister, Brenda Louise Loring.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Donene Nugent of Sour Lake, TX; grandson, Weston Nugent, and many nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Pineridge Cemetery in Sour Lake, TX with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. To send flowers to the family in memory of Sybel, please visit our floral store.

