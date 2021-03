The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2021:

Conger, Frank Dale – Public Intoxication

Ortiz-Ramirez, Jaqueline Beatri – Revocation of Community Supervision-Evading Arrest

Ward, Gary Don – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wiley, Gerald Lee – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

