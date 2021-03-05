Brenda Louise Valentine, 67, of Cleveland, Texas was called to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born on Friday, May 15, 1953 in Houston, Texas to William Eugene McCaffrey and Dorthy Louise (Wilson) McCaffrey both of whom have preceded her in death. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Rickie Lynn Valentine; grandchild, Asa Casey. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, John W. Casey, Doug Casey and wife Melissa, Charlotte Mikolon and husband Guy; brothers, Bill McCaffrey and wife Karla, John McCaffrey and wife Debbie; sisters, Sandra Janelle and husband Doug, Karen Ford and husband George; grandchildren, Bryan Casey, Andrew Casey, Austin Casey, Phillip Mikolon and wife Veronica, Chris Valentine, Matilde Mikolon, Sammie Tickerhoof; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Brenda will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Funeral Service will follow the visitation beginning promptly at 12:00 pm on Monday, March 8, 2021.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

