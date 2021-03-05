Bobby Vernon Maricelli, 71, of Thicket, TX passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Premier Hospice in Houston, TX. Mr. Maricelli was born December 4, 1949, in Natchitoches, LA to the late Nat Vernon Maricelli and Clara Lee Clemmons. He was a maintenance supervisor for Pilgrims Pride. He loved fishing, duck hunting, working, and was a great cook, and loved to grill. He was mama’s boy, loving pawpaw and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Maricelli is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Shawn Christopher Maricelli, and wife, Brandy of Thicket, TX; sisters, Judy Long, and husband, Gary of Fairview Alpha, LA, Mary Rachal and husband, Billy of Kilgore, TX and Alice JoAnn Carmouche of Kilgore, TX; grandchildren, Sydnee Maricelli and Kami Maricelli; and nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

