Patricia Gail LaChapelle, 69, of Baytown, TX passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto in Baytown, TX. Ms. LaChapelle was born June 28, 1951, to the late Jerald Jefferson Hatcher & Elizabeth Rebecca Barnhart in Liberty, TX. She was a homemaker. She was a free-spirited, Miami girly girl who loved to shop. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Ms. LaChapelle is preceded in death by her parents and son, Lee F. Wommer. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Paula Jean Wynne and Jeraldine Elizabeth George; one grandson.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Patricia Gail Lachapelle, please visit our Tribute Store.

