Martin Armando Flores Flores, 57, of Dayton passed away on February 26, 2021 at home in Dayton. Martin was born November 7, 1963 in Santa Ana, Guatemala to parents, Cleofas Flores and Conception Flores.

Mr. Flores had lived in Dayton for the past 15 years and had worked in construction. He loved to work. Martin loved being with friends and family. He enjoyed baking delicious cakes.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Clorinda Flores; his children, Clorinda Flores and Victoria Flores; his stepfather, Manuel Mancia; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Services for Mr. Flores will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday before the service.

