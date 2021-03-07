Noveline Hall, age 84 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born February 8, 1937 in Bivins, Texas to parents Nigel and Sarah Anderson who preceded her in death along with her husband, J.B. Hall.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Lynn Varvel and husband Mark Varvel; sons, Loyd Wayne Hall and wife Sharon Hall, and John Kelvin Hall; grandchildren, Kimberly Weaver, Shannon Hall, Stacey Hall, John David Varvel, Kristina Gallien, and Michael Green; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Ward, Ethan Ward, McKenna Gallien, Elizabeth Varvel, Rose Varvel, Jordan Pond, and Hudson Hall; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

