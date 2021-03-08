Cleveland student takes home gold in culinary arts contest

Richard Villegas, a student at Cleveland High School, win first place in a recent SkillsUSA competition that took place before the winter storm in February. Villegas competed in the Restaurant Service category.

This contest tested over restaurant safety, proper wait-staff procedures, and the elements of SkillsUsa. By winning first place, he will move on to the State level of competition.

This is Villegas’ second year competing in this category. He won the Gold in District last year as well, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to compete in State. Based upon his abilities, his instructors believe he would have progressed to the Nationals last year had he been given the opportunity.

