Flags of the Texas Revolution will be featured at next Liberty County Historical Commission meeting

The Liberty County Historical Commission will meet Monday, March 15, 2021, 6 p.m. in the Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty, Texas. The public is invited to attend.

After a short business meeting, the Commission and guests will enjoy a program to celebrate Texas Independence and its history with a presentation on the different flags used during the Texas Revolution.

Some of these flags have been lost in time as well as the history. Women had a huge part in creating some of these early flags and this will be great program to honor Women’s History Month celebrated during the month of March.

Please plan to attend this meeting, enjoy this interesting program, and learn about the various preservation projects of the Liberty County Historical Commission in our county. After the program, Committees will meet to plan the coming year. Volunteers from the community are encouraged to attend and be a part of our work and serve on a committee!

“We have many service projects for civic groups and individuals in cemetery restoration and surveying, marker rehabilitation and research, youth and adult history projects and exhibits, tours, to name only a few! We need your help,” said Linda Jamison, LCHC chair.

For more information, please email: lchc318@gmail.com or call 936-334-5813.

