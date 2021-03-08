Hardin HS students advance to Bi-District in One-Act Play contest this Saturday

Hardin High School’s cast and crew of “Over the River and Through the Woods” came home with a trophy on March 4 from a One-Act Play competition in Willis.

Three theater groups from Hardin, Tarkington and New Waverly high schools advanced from the Zone competition in Willis to Bi-District competition on Saturday, March 13, at Sealy High School.

The Hardin High School stage crew won the Best Overall Crew Award with stage manager Alexia McCulloch being named to the All-Star Crew. Natalie Parrish was picked for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast.

Brooks McKelroy, who plays the lead character of “Nick” in the Joe DiPietro play published in 1998, was named to the All-Star Cast. Also named to All-Star Cast is Jaden West, who plays Nick’s grandfather “Nunzio.”

