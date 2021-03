The Tarkington High School One-Act Play cast and crew will compete against other teams this Saturday, March 13, in the Bi-District One-Act Play contest in Sealy.

At a Zone competition last week in Willis, four Tarkington students were picked for extra honors. All Star Cast awards were given to Madalyn Alaniz and Aidan Herndon, an Honorable Mention Cast award went to Colby Richards and an All Star Crew award was earned by Trinity Wells.

