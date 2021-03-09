Liberty County joins Governor’s ‘Save Our Seniors’ mission, free COVID shots given Thursday-Friday

Liberty County is one of 34 Texas counties now offering free COVID-19 shots through Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s “Save Our Seniors” vaccine initiative. This Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, a vaccination site will be set up at the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, where Texas National Guardsmen will assist with administering shots to senior citizens. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free shots will be available for anyone 65 and older. Registration will be performed on site and no pre-registration will be needed.

“With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19,” Abbott announced on Tuesday. “For the second week of the program, we have allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need.”

Senior citizens will be allowed to remain in their vehicles throughout the vaccination process. Homebound residents who cannot make it to the vaccination clinic can call the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management at 936-334-3219 and be added to the list for a home visit vaccination.

In addition to Liberty County, counties participating in the second round of the program are Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson and Wood.

Information about the clinic does not specify which of the COVID-19 vaccines will be administered.

