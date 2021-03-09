Cleveland ISD picks name for fifth elementary

“Elementary No. 5” is being retired as the name of a new elementary school currently under construction in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision south of Plum Grove.

On Monday night, March 8, Cleveland ISD’s board of trustees officially named the campus Pine Burr Elementary. For people familiar with the history of Cleveland ISD, it is a fitting name as it is also the name of the District’s yearbook.

Cleveland ISD hosted a groundbreaking for the campus on Sept. 28, 2020. The campus is expected to be finished by June 2021 and ready for students in the fall.

Pine Burr Elementary is being built on an 18.5-acre site that will have two elementary campuses and a middle school in the future. The $29 million needed to build the campus comes from a $198 million bond approved by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019.

The building will have a footprint of 133,000 square feet with space for roughly 950 students in Pre-K through fifth grades. Grades Pre-K through second grade will be on the first floor while grades third through fifth will be on the second floor. The campus features a high-volume library centrally located on the first floor and a secure entrance vestibule.

The campus was designed by Huckabee and is being built by Pogue Construction. Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc. is the construction manager.

Superintendent Chris Trotter said the board is now looking forward to selecting a name for Elementary No.6 and Middle School No. 2.

