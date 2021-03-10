Pamela Mulcare, 66 of Dayton passed away on March 7, 2021 at her home. Pamela was born July 21, 1954 in Batesville, Indiana to parents Alonzo Dalton and Alva Marie Philips.

She had lived in Dayton since 2003 and was previously of LaPorte. Through the years Pamela had worked as a travel agent for various agencies and retired after 25 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, arts, and crafts. Most of all she loved her family and especially being with her grandchildren.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Troy Dalton. She is survived by her husband, Mike Mulcare; her children, Jason Mulcare and wife Michelle and Janell Lon and husband Bryan; her grandchildren, Peyton Lon, Clayton Lon, Colby Mulcare and Melena Mulcare; her sisters, Sandy Livanec and husband Mike and Donna Dalton; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Mulcare will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. before the service on Thursday. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

